Fanny Smith is one win away from breaking Ophelie David's all-time Ski Cross World Cup record after a dominant victory in Val Thorens.

The Swiss led the big final from start to finish to seal a 25th career gold medal, bearing down on the French legend who retired in 2018.

It was a second successive triumph for Smith â€“ who took gold on home snow in Arosa earlier this month â€“ and she can draw level with David in Monday's race, rearranged from Saturday.

"I go race-by-race, I'm not really looking for a record," said the 28-year-old.

"I'm really happy with my skiing. It was really tough on the turns, and I'm happy to have managed it. I like Val Thorens, although actually I like every race!"

Smith won her semi-final in style and hit the front out of the gate in the final, with France's Jade Grillet-Aubert drafting her to win silver on just her fourth World Cup start.

Canada's world champion Marielle Thompson was boxed out for bronze by Marielle Berger-Sabbatel.

Indeed, it was a fine day to be French as the Midol brothers - Jonathan and Bastien - won the big and small finals respectively in the men's competition.

Rising star Reece Howden of Canada, 21, led for the majority of the final but Jonathan made his move on the final turn to take a second World Cup win of his career.

Midol said: "I feel great, it was a crazy day! After two bad races in Arosa, where I didn't pass one run, the win this is amazing.

"It is a big course, a lot of speed, big jumps, a lot of ice, it was a great fight with the guys. It is an awesome feeling to have won."

Sportsbeat 2020

