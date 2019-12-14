Horishima flies to the top in Thaiwoo

The 22-year-old Japanese star had finished behind Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury in the season opener in Finland, but exacted revenge on the Canadian with a score of 86.89 to put the pair level in the overall standings.

While just 0.6 points separated Horishima and Kingsbury at one of the venues for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, third place went to France's Benjamin Cavet, who produced a score of 83.28.

That result leaves him six points off a podium place in the overall standings, with Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd - who finished sixth in China - currently occupying the bronze medal place after two of 13 events.

In the women's competition, France's Olympic champion Perrine Laffont backed up her win in Ruka with another gold this time out, posting a score of 81.37 to secure 100 points for the second week running.

The 21-year-old finished ahead of two new names on the podium - Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva in second and Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe in third.

Sportsbeat 2019