Reece Howden took top spot in the first Ski Cross event of the weekend in Idre Fjall, with the Canadian securing his second World Cup victory of the season on the Swedish snow.

The 22-year-old got better and better as the day went on, with a second-placed finish in his quarter-final run followed up with wins in the semi-final and big final later in the session.

Freestyle Skiing Smith makes ski cross history with win in Sweden 20/01/2021 AT 19:57

Jonas Lenherr finished second in Sweden, with Niklas Bachsleitner earning himself a first World Cup podium of the season in third.

The win in Idre Fjall sees Howden extend his lead at the top of the standings with 370 points to his name, some 109 ahead of his nearest challenger Ryan Regez.

The Swiss star progressed as far as the semi-finals in Saturday's action, but a fourth-placed finish saw him lose ground at the top of the rankings.

In the women's event, French star Alizee Baron claimed a first World Cup victory of the season after a dazzling display in the big final to earn herself maximum points.

The 28-year-old produced an exceptional performance to seal the win, seeing off compatriot Marielle Berger Sabbatel and overall leader Fanny Smith to cap off a brilliant day's action.

The win in Sweden lifts Baron up to fourth in the overall standings ahead of the second Ski Cross event of the weekend on Sunday, as she sits on 250 points from the six events this season.

Smith continues to lead the way after her fifth podium of the campaign, with the Swiss star claiming 485 points to date, while Marielle Thompson - who couldn't progress from her semi-final - sits in second with 318 points to her name.

Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing Smith makes Ski Cross history with win in Sweden 20/01/2021 AT 19:16