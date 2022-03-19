Mikael Kingsbury sealed the Crystal Globe crown with a clean sweep of the men's dual moguls events in MÃ¨geve while Jakara Anthony took the prize in the women's competition.

Kingsbury secured maximum points and the World Cup title as he overcame Ikuma Horishima in the Big Final, while Ludvig Fjallstrom beat fellow Swede Walter Wallberg in the Small Final.

Perrine Laffont took victory in the women's dual mogul but it wasn't enough to stop Anthony taking the Crystal Globe.

Laffont edged out Olympic gold medallist Anthony in the Big Final while American Jaelin Kauf beat compatriot Kai Owens in the Small Final.

Laffont finished second overall in the dual mogul standings behind Anthony, with Owens finishing third while 2022 Olympic bronze medallist Horishima finished second behind Kingsbury, with Wallberg third.

