Mikael Kingsbury made the perfect start in his bid for an 11th moguls World Cup title by taking the season opener in Ruka, Finland.

The Canadian finished well clear of the field to take the win, with Australian Olympic champion Jakara Anthony taking the win in the women's event.

Kingsbury won his tenth World Cup title last season and is the most successful competitor in the history of the discipline.

And he showed why in Ruka, scoring 84.50 points to take the win from Japan's Ikuma Horishima on 80.48, with Australian Matt Graham in third, a further 0.36 points back.

Meanwhile, in the women's moguls, last year's overall champion Anthony got the better of big rival Perrine Laffont of France to take the win.

Anthony's score of 81.69 was comfortably clear of Laffont on 78.33, with Japan's Anri Kawamura third on the same score.

Britain's Makayla Gerken Schofield produced a fine performance to finish in tenth.

