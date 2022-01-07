Home favourite Mikael Kingsbury closed the gap to overall moguls World Cup leader Ikuma Horishima by topping the podium in the opening event of the year in Tremblant.

The Canadian, competing just 20 minutes away from his hometown of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, was in fine form and led the way after the first run of the final with 84.73.

Ad

And the reigning Winter Olympic champion sealed the gold medal with an even better run, putting down a score of 86.24 to finish ahead of second-place Walter Wallberg of Sweden.

Freestyle Skiing China dominate aerials in Le Relais as Xu and Sun claim victory YESTERDAY AT 14:43

Wallberg put down a score of 83.33 in his first run of the final before improving to 84.65 with his second run, ensuring he took silver ahead of Japan's Horishima (83.17).

Horishima's third-place finish in Tremblant means he remains top of the discipline standings with 320 points from four events, with Kingsbury now within 30 points (292).

Wallberg is third on 179 points while Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan sits in fourth (171) and Japan's Kosuke Sugimoto is up to fifth, having finished fifth in Tremblant.

In the women's event, Anri Kawamura took the lead in the moguls World Cup standings after winning the first competition of the new year with a score of 81.76 points.

The Japanese freestyle skier finished ahead of France's Perrine Laffont (81.43) while American Tess Johnson completed the podium after scoring 79.25 points to take bronze.

Jakara Anthony of Australia had been the World Cup leader going into the event but her fifth-place finish saw her slip from the top spot, with Kawamura usurping her.

Freestyle Skiing Gu and Mackay at the halfpipe double in Calgary 02/01/2022 AT 13:11