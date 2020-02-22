Kingsbury and Laffont continue to dominate in moguls

The Canadian Olympic champion scored 83.05 points to beat Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd, while Laurent Dumais secured bronze in Japan.

The result marked Kingsbury's fourth win in six moguls events, while he is a perfect two from two in dual moguls – which continues on Sunday.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima, the only other athlete to have won this season, is second in the overall moguls standings, ahead of France's Benjamin Cavet.

There is similar dominance in the women's competition, as Perrine Laffont maintained her 100 per cent winning record in moguls this season.

The French athlete scored 82.03 points to beat Japan's Junko Hoshino and again underline her dominance.

The only event she has not won this season is the dual moguls in Deer Valley two weeks ago, and she leads the World Cup standings by 332 points.

Sportsbeat 2020