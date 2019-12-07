Kingsbury and Laffont victorious in Ruka

The reigning Olympic moguls champion opened the 2019-20 season in style, capturing his 82nd gold medal with a score of 90.8 in Ruka.

The Canadian 27-year-old is attempting to win a ninth consecutive Crystal Globe as the overall season winner and outscored second-placed Ikuma Horishima of Japan and Sweden's Walter Wallberg.

In the women's moguls, France's Perrine Laffont topped the podium ahead of Japan's Anri Kawamura and Australia's Britteny Cox, her tenth World Cup victory.

Laffont, who claimed nine podium finishes last season in nine World Cup races, scored 82.72 to take the maximum 100 points for the overall standings.

Sportsbeat 2019