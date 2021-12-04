Legendary freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury made a flying start to the 2021-22 Moguls World Cup season with victory in Ruka.

Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic and world champion, won the opening round of the season with a score of 82.99 points in Finland.

The 29-year-old broke his back at the same course last year but made a triumphant return on Saturday.

The Canadian, who is aiming for a tenth World Cup crown this year, made it 66 career moguls victories after an excellent run.

Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan was second behind Kingsbury with a score of 82.10 in Saturday's competition.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.12), a gold medallist from the 2017 World Championships, rounded out the podium.

Australian Matt Graham, who took the title last season, produced a disappointing performance and could only finish tenth with a score of 75.40.

In the women's moguls event, American Olivia Giaccio earned her first ever World Cup victory.

The 21-year-old scored an unassailable 78.51 points to end the moguls winning streak of France's seemingly invincible Perrine Laffont.

Laffont, the reigning Olympic and world champion, had been on a winning streak dating back to 2019, but could only manage fourth this time around.

It marked her first time finishing off the podium since a month before winning Olympic gold, way back in January 2018.

She still very nearly snuck a medal but finished an agonising 0.04 points behind third-placed Kai Owens of USA.

The 2019 World Championship silver medallist from Australia, Jakara Anthony managed to finish second with a score of 78.17.

"I have had a lot of struggles and have grown in a lot of different ways mentally, physically, emotionally," said Giaccio after her win.

"It's a very crucial moment for my career."

