Kingsbury bounces back in Thaiwoo dual moguls

The Canadian had narrowly lost out to Japan's Ikuma Horishima the day before by a margin of 0.6 points, making amends by holding off France's Benjamin Cavet to clinch the first parallel event of the season on Sunday.

And it was Saturday champion Horishima who took third in China, beating Great Britain's Thomas Gerken Schofield to take home 60 pivotal cup points.

Kingsbury's compatriot Laurent Dumais finished fifth, achieving the highest score of any losing quarter-finalist to beat Japan's So Matsuda and claim 45 points.

And in the women's dual moguls it was France's Perrine Laffont who capped off a weekend to remember, extending her Thaiwoo hegemony by following up her Saturday moguls victory with another triumph the next day.

The precocious 21-year-old held off the USA's Jaelin Kauf on the Chinese slopes, who finished second just ahead of compatriot Hannah Soar.

Japanese skier Kisara Sumiyoshi narrowly missed out on a place on the podium and finished fourth, while Tess Johnson made it an American triumvirate in the top five by achieving the finest score of a losing quarter-finalist to finish fifth.

And that concluded the inaugural parallel meeting of the season, with the next World Cup event taking place in Canada's Mont-Tremblant where the jubilant Kingsbury will be looking to further augment his trophy cabinet with silverware on home soil.

Sportsbeat 2019