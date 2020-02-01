Kingsbury claims freestyle skiing gold on home soil

The Canadian topped the leader board with a score of 89.09 to finish 3.99 points clear of his closest challenger Walter Wallberg who finished on 85.10.

Kazakhstan's Dmitry Reikherd picked up the bronze medal as the judges gave his run a mark of 84.19.

In the women's competition there was further medal success for the host nation as Justine Dufour-Lapointe took home the bronze medal after scoring 79.94.

However, her effort was someway short of the performance of France's Perrine Laffont who scored 81.22 to come out on top with bronze.

Silver went to Yuliya Galysheva of Kazakhstan who was awarded a score of 81.22.

Sportsbeat 2020