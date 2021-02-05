Mikael Kingsbury made up for lost time at Deer Valley on Thursday, as the Canadian star claimed success on his return from injury at the Moguls World Cup.

The reigning Olympic moguls champion missed the start of the season after fracturing his T4 and T5 vertebrae in November while training for the opening World Cup event in Ruka, Finland, but soared straight back to the top of the standings after a dominant performance on American snow.

Freestyle Skiing Riiber stays on course for Triple triumph 30/01/2021 AT 18:19

The 28-year-old scored 88.10 points on his final run to top the podium in his first event of the season, with Benjamin Cavet of France his nearest competitor on 86.25 points, and Australian Matt Graham third with 84.44.

Kingsbury now has 64 career World Cup victories from the 110 events that he has featured in, and has stood on the podium 92 times, but the feeling of finishing top of the pile is never one that seems to grow old.

"It feels awesome to be back, this is the best feeling in the world," Kingsbury said.

"Just two months ago I had two fractures in my back, I was watching these guys compete from my couch and I couldn't walk or even sleep very well.

"I worked hard with my trainers back home and did a lot of rehab. I came back here without any expectations, I just wanted to ski my best. This one feels extra special."

Kingsbury's victory leaves it as close as ever at the top of the moguls standings after four events, with Swedish star Ludvig Fjallstrom sitting top of the pile with 222 points, just five ahead of Japan's Ikuma Horishima.

Cavet's performance leaves him just 11 points off of top spot on 211, while Graham also has his sights set on topping the standings with 209 points.

With just 13 points separating the top four heading into the final two events of the season, it's anybody's guess who will be lifting the Crystal Globe in Aimaty in the final World Cup event of the season in March.

In the women's event Perrine Laffont claimed a fourth successive World Cup win of the season, to leave her within touching distance of another Crystal Globe.

The 22-year-old has dominated the event once again this campaign, winning every World Cup competition in 2020/21, with a strong performance in the second event at Deer Valley likely to earn her a fourth successive overall victory in the moguls.

Laffont soared to victory once again in America, finishing with a score of 83.24 to finish top of the standings, with 16-year-old runner-up Anri Kawamura ending up with 80.94 points, and fellow Japanese star Kisara Sumiyoshi finishing in third.

The French star continues to lead the way at the top of the standings, with a maximum score of 400 points from the four events this season, with Kawamura her nearest competitor 148 points behind.

Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing Burov makes it five in a row in Minsk 30/01/2021 AT 18:09