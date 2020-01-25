Kingsbury triumphs in front of home crowd

A month since the last event in Thaiwoo, China, the freestyle skiers descended on the Canadian mountains to put their moguls skiing to the test.

Home favourite Kingsbury, who is the World Cup leader, dominated the first run – topping the standings by 4.7 points.

It was a hard-fought contest in the final as Kingsbury edged out Japan's Ikuma Horishima by just 0.2 points to claim the win with France's Benjamin Cavet finishing third.

In the women's event, Perrine Laffont continued her perfect start to the 2019/20 campaign with her fourth victory.

The Frenchwoman topped qualifying and produced another stellar run in the final beating Kazakhstan's Yuliya Galysheva by 1.15 points with Russia's Anastasiia Smirnova completing the podium.

Sportsbeat 2020