Norway's Marcus Kleveland claimed a maiden World Championships gold medal with snowboard slopestyle victory in Aspen.

The 21-year-old had topped the X Games ranks at the same venue in both 2017 and 2018, and arrived back in America looking to better his previous best on the global stage, Big Air bronze in Sierra Nevada, in 2017.

A first round score of 86.86 would have been enough for gold, but Kleveland stole the show by scoring 90.66 on his second run to secure a comfortable win despite having to overcome discomfort in his leg.

He said: "In the morning I actually went a little bit big and I had a hard impact on my leg. My leg didn't feel good after it and I went and got an x-ray."

Canadian big air Olympic champion Sebastien Toutant picked up silver with a score of 82.53, while Finland's Rene Rinnekangas completed the podium in third just 0.02 back.

