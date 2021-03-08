Perrine Laffont made it third time lucky with her first moguls world gold at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

After claiming silver in 2017 and bronze in 2019, Perrine - who became the youngest Olympic freestyle skiing champion ever at 19 in PyeongChang - consolidated her dominance in the discipline by adding the last major title missing from her resume.

Laffont had the fastest super final run, earned the most air points and had the best turns of the field as she won with a total score of 82.11 points.

The victory extends her winning streak to 11 standard moguls competitions dating back to the start of the 2019-20 season, as she continues to gear up for the defence of her Olympic crown next year.

Defending world champion Yuliya Galysheva, of Kazakhstan, finished second with a score of 79.52 while Russia's Anastasiya Smirnova took bronze just 0.11 points further back.

Makayla Gerken Schofield was the leading Brit as she finished 17th.

