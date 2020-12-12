Perrine Laffont continued her dominant start to the season as she soared to a second consecutive moguls victory in the Women's Freestyle Ski World Cup in Idre Fjall.

The French star topped the standings in both finals in Sweden to reign supreme over Anri Kawamura by 1.92 points.

America's Hannah Soar claimed the final spot on the podium but it was Laffont, 22, who carried on where she left off after last week's win in Ruka.

The 2018 Winter Olympic gold medallist got her season off to a flyer in the Finnish mountains but showed no signs of complacency in Sweden, surging into the lead with a score of 81.52 in the first final.

Kisara Sumiyoshi was second with a score 1.57 points behind Laffont, while Kawamura was third just 0.02 points behind.

Soar could only muster a fifth-place finish in the first final but hauled herself onto the podium as 78.63 in the second leapfrogged both Sumiyoshi and fellow Japanese star Hinako Tomitaka.

Kawamura improved on her score in the first final to move up to second, but it was Laffont who notched another impressive tally of 82.53 to consolidate her advantage at the summit of the standings.

Laffont sits 75 points clear of America's Jaelin Kauf - who finished fifth in Idre Fjall - in the overall table, while Kawamura is third a further 13 points behind.

The Saturday event was the first of a Swedish moguls double-header this weekend, with Laffont now shooting for an early season hat-trick as the field prepare to do battle once again on Sunday.

