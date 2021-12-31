Brendan Mackay believes his team laid down a significant Olympic marker as his halfpipe triumph headlined a Canadian podium hat-trick at the freestyle skiing World Cup in Calgary.

Mackay won the men's event ahead of American Alex Ferreira and compatriot Simon d'Artois while in the women's, Canada's Rachael Karker also finished third on home snow.

Chinese ace Eileen Gu clinched the female crown but it was Mackay, d'Artois and Karker who stole the show to make for a memorable World Cup outing in Alberta.

Fellow Canadian Noah Bowman also finished fourth in the men's event and Mackay, 24, warned the nation's rivals that the team are clicking into gear at the perfect time ahead of Beijing 2022.

The Calgary native said: "I really hope we keep this momentum going.

"We're all really stoked and just trying to have as much fun at every competition as possible and build momentum going into the Olympics.

"I've been on the Canadian team for seven years, and Noah and Simon have been on the team the entire time and been mentors for me and helped me a lot with learning tricks and navigating various things in life."

Mackay, a 2020 Winter X Games bronze medallist, scored 97 points on his final run to blow away the field and leave Ferreira, 27, and d'Artois, 29, firmly in the rear-view mirror.

The result means Mackay is now second in the halfpipe World Cup standings after two races out of four, 20 points behind Ferreira - who won the first event of the season in Copper Mountain - and 55 clear of d'Artois.

In the women's competition, Gu, 18, extended her halfpipe hegemony as her victory ahead of USA's Hanna Faulhaber made it two wins on the spin to consolidate her lead at the summit of the standings.

After the first two events in Copper Mountain and Calgary, the field take to the Canadian snow once again on New Year's Day before the World Cup season reaches its climax in Mammoth on January 7.

