Great Britain's Kirsty Muir soared to a memorable second-place finish in just her fourth Freestyle Skiing World Cup event as Tess Ledeux extended her unbeaten start to the slopestyle season in Aspen.

Young prodigy Muir, 16, was narrowly pipped to victory in Colorado as France's Ledeux followed up her hegemony in Stubai, Austria in November with a second World Cup victory of the campaign.

Russian Anastasia Tatalina claimed the final spot on the podium but it was a day to remember for Muir as she showed exactly why she's one of Britain's most highly-rated stars.

She racked up a score of 81 points on the American slopes and while the more experienced Ledeux, 19, notched 83.9, it does little to diminish the scale of her achievement.

Muir, a Winter Youth Olympic silver medallist, had only previously competed at World Cup events in Skipass, Stubai and Kreischberg but showed maturity beyond her years to cap an unforgettable day in Aspen.

Ledeux furthered her lead at the summit of the overall slopestyle standings and now has a maximum haul of 200 points, 90 ahead of China's Gu Ailing - who finished fourth on Saturday.

And it's Muir who occupies the final spot on the World Cup podium with 106 points, following up her tenth-place finish in Austria last time out.

Norwegian Johanne Killi sits fourth, while Muir's fellow GB star Katie Summerhayes - who finished 13th in Aspen behind compatriot Izzy Atkin - is fifth on 65 points.

Colby Stevenson assumed control of the World Cup standings in the men's competition with an impressive win over Mac Forehand.

USA's Stevenson, who finished fifth in the first event of the campaign in Stubai, toppled compatriot Forehand by 4.8 points on home snow to now lead the slopestyle rankings by 45 points.

Swede Henrik Harlaut scooped the final spot on the Aspen podium with a haul of 84.46 points, while Sebastian Schjerve and Alexander Hall finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Two thirds of the slopestyle season have now been completed, with the field now heading to Silvaplana in Switzerland next week where Stevenson, Ledeux - and Muir - will be bidding to finish their campaigns on a high.

