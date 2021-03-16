Oliwer Magnusson backed up his impressive qualifying performance to win his first global Big Air crown at the Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

The Swede topped the standings in the preliminary stage and wasn't to be moved from gold-medal position when it mattered most thanks to a total score of 185.25.

A first effort of 94.25 set him on his way but, with each athlete competing three times and their best two scores combining for a total, his work in Aspen was far from done there.

But a switch 1800 tail grab ensured the 2021 world title was his, with the 20-year-old rewarded for being the only competitor to register two scores greater than 90.

Canada's Édouard Therriault took silver, with a superb score of 93.50 on his third and final run propelling him onto the podium ahead of Kim Gubser, with the Swiss taking home bronze thanks to a total of 180.75.

Magnusson told FIS TV: "Feeling super nice, my first win on a big competition. I'm super stoked. I was really nervous. We had a hold and I just wanted to drop."

His gold was the second world title for Sweden in these World Championships after Sandra Näslund secured top spot in the ski cross.

Sportsbeat 2021

