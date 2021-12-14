Canadian Marielle Thompson's comeback stepped up a gear in Arosa as she clinched ski cross World Cup gold, topping the podium for the first time since January 2020.

The 29-year-old pipped Switzerland's own Fanny Smith to the finish line in a nail-biting finish, with compatriot Zoe Chore completing the medals by securing the bronze.

Thompson's triumph comes just a couple of days after she marked her return to competition following a knee injury by winning a bronze medal at the Val Thorens World Cup.

Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Thompson prevailed after a crash towards the end of the race knocked Sweden's Sandra Naeslund out of contention in a dramatic conclusion.

"I feel awesome. Anything can happen in ski cross, so you kind of got to keep it going all the way until the finish," said Thompson, who moved up to fourth in the discipline standings.

Naeslund remains top of the discipline standings on 350 points despite missing out on the podium, with Smith (266) in second and Canadian Brittany Phelan in third (201).

The men's event saw Sweden's David Mobaerg emerge triumphant, taking the gold medal ahead of France's Terence Tchiknavorian - who had to settle for the silver medal.

Canadian Jared Schmidt snapped up the bronze medal, with the 24-year-old securing his second career World Cup podium appearance as Austrian Johannes Rohrweck finished fourth.

Tchiknavorian's second place keeps him top of the discipline standings with 268 points, with fellow Frenchman Bastien Midol in second (177) and Italy's Simone Deromedis in third (131).

