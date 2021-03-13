Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim added another halfpipe title to her growing collection as she successfully defended her World Championship crown in Aspen.

The 20-year-old, who won X Games gold at the same venue in January, took the lead after the first round with a 90-point run and cemented her advantage by scoring 93.75 second time round.

That made the final run nothing more than a victory lap for Kim, who became Olympic champion in this discipline at the age of just 17 in PyeongChang three years ago.

"Winning feels pretty good," Kim said afterwards. "I'm grateful to be out here. I had so much fun today."

Kim led an American one-two in Colorado as Maddie Mastro, a World Championship bronze medallist in 2019, took silver with an 89.00-point final run.

Spain's Queralt Castellet also saved her best until last, following up two disappointing runs with an excellent 87.50 at the last to edge out Japan's Sena Tomita, who sat second after two runs but ended up fourth.

Only Big Air medals remain up for grabs at this year's Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding World Championships, with qualifying beginning on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's finals.

