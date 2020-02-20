Cheshire released a statement on her Instagram page on Thursday morning:

"Today marks two years since I competed in the Peongchang Olympic finals in Korea, I can’t believe how fast the last two years have gone and how much for me has changed.

"However this post is actually about more than just me reminiscing... as some of you have probably guessed from my recent content, I have taken a step back from skiing and competing.

"I have finally come to the decision to retire from my career as an athlete. It has been a really difficult one for me to make, something I have struggled to come to terms with but due to the head injuries I have suffered over the last few years and the consequences they have had on both my mental and physical health, I feel that it is time to step away.

"I feel in a really good place and am now looking to the future and focussing on my other passions and goals, which I am extremely excited about and can’t wait to share with you all."

Cheshire made history when she won gold in the halfpipe at the FIS World Cup event in Calgary, becoming the first British female skier to win a FIS halfpipe event.

Injuries have dogged her career however, she was forced to miss the 2014 Olympics when she knocked unconscious during a training session.

Over the next 18 months she suffered two further head injuries and recently she has been vocal about the impact that has had on her career and cited that in a further statement.

"I feel so privileged to have spent the last nine years pursuing the crazy sport that I love," she said.

"But my body and mind just can't keep up with the pace of it any more and I have enjoyed exploring different avenues this year during my rehabilitation.

"The synergy between your body and mind, particularly when competing in professional sport, has to be seamless,

"For me, that has been the most interesting part of this decision - my body might be fit enough now, but is my mind up to the task?"