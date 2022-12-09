Sandra Naeslund proved her credentials once again by winning yet another gold in the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Val Thorens, France.

Swedish star Naeslund is the reigning Olympic and world champion and after victory on Thursday, finished on the top of the podium once again after yet another perfect run.

Ad

Naeslund led with relative ease to finish in a time of 1:08.26 to finish comfortably ahead of Canadian Hannah Schmidt and extend her growing lead at the top of the standings.

Freestyle Skiing Naslund takes dominant ski-cross victory in Val Thorens YESTERDAY AT 13:52

Germany's Daniela Maier finished third ahead of another Canadian in India Sherret.

In the men's event, Mathias Graf of Austria took gold in the big final, edging past France's Youri Duplessis Kergomard.

Marc Bischofberger finished third, narrowly ahead of German Florian Wilmsmann who missed out on the podium in the big final.

Freestyle Skiing Rohrweck holds off rivals to win ski-cross in Val Thorens YESTERDAY AT 13:50