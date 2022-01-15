Sandra Naeslund shattered the Freestyle Ski World Cup field once again as the Swedish superstar capped a dominant weekend in Nakiska.

Naeslund, 26, has won every event but one this season and sits in splendid isolation at the summit of the women's standings.

Ad

The two-time world champion beat home favourite Marielle Thompson to the top step of the Canadian podium while Fanny Smith, Naeslund's closest rival, finished third.

Freestyle Skiing Swedish duo Naeslund and Mobaerg secure World Cup glory in Nakiska A DAY AGO

Naeslund has now reigned supreme in Secret Garden, Val Thorens, Innichen and Nakiska â€“ with only Thompson's triumph in Arosa bucking that red-hot trend.

The Scandinavian ace has racked up 750 points in the overall ski cross standings, with Swiss star Smith, 29, languishing almost 200 points behind.

In Saturday's men's event in the Canadian mountains, it was Kristofor Mahler who sent the crowd into raptures with a similarly dazzling display.

Canada's Mahler, 26, had yet to ascend the World Cup podium this season but beat Florian Wilmsmann to cap a memorable hometown glory.

Switzerland's Ryan Regez grabbed the final spot on the podium as overall season leader Bastien Midol could only muster a 17th-place finish.

The Freestyle Ski World Cup season heads to Idre next weekend, where Naeslund will aim to further extend her hegemony on Swedish home snow.

Beijing 2022 Laffont and Kingsbury win US moguls World Cup gold YESTERDAY AT 11:32