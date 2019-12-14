Norway strike gold twice at Freeski Big Air finals in Beijing

Two-time X-Games gold medallist Ruud saved his best till last to steal gold from the grasp of Canadian Teal Harle, pulling off a massive final jump of 96.50 to triumph.

That effort took the 19-year-old's total score to 190.25 to edge out Harle by just 0.25 points after the Canadian had led the way early on with consistent jumping throughout the competition.

Harle scored above 90 with all three of his attempts but his final jump of 94.00 was not enough to overturn Ruud's spectacular closing effort, with Jesper Tjader of Sweden taking bronze.

Meanwhile, there was less drama in the women's final as Killi dominated her rivals from start to finish, scoring 86.75 and 92.75 with her first two jumps to put her on 179.00.

And with a 23.75 advantage over second-placed Giulia Tanno of Switzerland, Killi was able to take it easy on her final jump to confirm her position at the top of the leaderboard.

Italy's Silvia Bertagna completed the podium, taking bronze with a total score of 150.75 – ten points clear of Margaux Hackett of New Zealand in fourth.