Young American moguls skier Nick Page stunned six-time world champion Mikael Kingsbury to record his first ever World Cup victory in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

The 20-year-old only had one World Cup podium to his name going into the competition on Saturday, a third-place finish from the same event back in 2020.

Ad

But Page took first with a score of 81.02, ahead of Kingsbury, who has topped the overall standings ten times in the last 11 years, by 1.16.

Freestyle Skiing 'A new star' - Graf takes gold in the big final 15 HOURS AGO

The Canadian still leads this season's rankings after two competitions, with Page rising to second above Ikuma Horishima who placed fourth in Idre.

Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden rounded off the podium places on home snow, after being ruled out in Ruka with a hand injury.

It was business as usual for reigning Olympic champion Jakara Anthony in the women's event, with the Australian winning two from two as she looks to defend her big crystal globe.

The 24-year-old scored 81.75, 1.73 more than Japanese teenager Anri Kawamura who burst onto the freestyle skiing scene with seven podiums from eight events last season.

Kawamura is now tied with 2018 Olympic gold medallist Perrine Laffont in the overall standings after the Frenchwoman took third in Idre with 76.08.

Sportsbeat 2022

Freestyle Skiing Naeslund extends lead at top of Ski Cross standings 21 HOURS AGO