Perrine Laffont's dominance over moguls continued as she soared to a stunning hat-trick of early season triumphs at the Freestyle Ski World Cup in Sweden.

The French star had triumphed in the season's first two mogul races in Ruka and Idre Fjall and followed it up in the same Swedish location in the campaign's first dual moguls event.

America's Jaelin Kauf finished second in Idre Fjall, while Anri Kawamura was third following her Saturday second-place in the standard moguls event.

Consistency has been the name of the day for Kauf, 24, who also finished second on Saturday to cap a solid start to the World Cup season.

But Laffont continues to be the woman to beat after furthering her flawless record with another brilliant display.

She went head-to-head with Kauf in the big final and while the American battled hard, a brilliant score of 82.85 proved impossible to topple.

Japan's Kawamura beat the USA's Tess Johnson in the small final to scoop the final spot on the podium, while Kisara Sumiyoshi and Justine Dufour-Lapointe were fifth and sixth.

Laffont still stands tall with maximum points at the summit of the table, while Kauf is second on 205 and Kawamura is third, 33 behind.

The French ace will have to wait until the new year for another run on the World Cup moguls, when the field head to Calgary for a double-header at the end of January.

