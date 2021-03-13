Teenager Nico Porteous produced a stunning opening run to win men’s ski halfpipe gold at the World Championships in Aspen.

The New Zealander scored 94.50 with his first effort to win by a country mile ahead of Simon d’Artois and home favourite Birk Irving for his first global title in the United States.

Still aged just 19, Porteous won Olympic bronze at PyeongChang 2018 and already has two X Games medals in the collection from the superpipe.

But his country’s youngest Olympic medallist in history took that one step further in Aspen, bettering a solid qualifying effort to take top spot on the podium.

More than three points separated Porteous and Canada’s d’Artois, whose second effort earned him a score of 91.25.

Irving, meanwhile, didn’t register significant scores of two of his three runs but his one and only full completion was enough for bronze with 89.75 to his name.

"I went through a crazy high at the X Games with the result there," Porteous, who became his country's first world title-holder in a freeski event, told FIS.

"Two days later breaking my foot. It was a low period. I was stuck at home for a month and couldn't do anything."

