Regez and Thompson triumph in Austria

After a third-place finish in the season opener, the Swiss clinched his second career World Cup victory for what was his fourth overall podium.

The 26-year-old finished ahead of Canadian duo Kristofor Mahler and Brady Leman to climb to third in the overall standings.

In the women's competition, Sochi champion Marielle Thompson sealed her first podium of the season, beating Sweden's Sandra Naeslund, who remains top of the overall standings with one win and a pair of second-place finishes to her name so far.

Canada's Courtney Hoffos edged out Swede Alexandra Edebo to complete the podium.

