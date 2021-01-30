Jarl Magnus Riiber remains on course to win his second Nordic Combined Triple as he backed up yesterday's triumph with another victory in Seefeld, Austria.

The Norwegian jumped 99m in the morning to record 122.9 points and ensure he would start the afternoon's 10km race with a 27-second lead over nearest challenger Akito Watabe, who managed 97m.

It was an advantage Riiber stretched to 33.3 seconds by the finish line after an impressive display in the 10km.

He will now begin Sunday's final day as the firm favourite to take home his second Triple in as many years.

Watabe remains in second after another runners-up finish but he was pushed hard by Ilkka Herola, who had caught up with the Japanese star by the 3.6km mark despite starting 32 seconds later.

The pair stayed together in tough conditions but could not close the gap on Riiber, with Watabe pulling away in a sprint finish to cross the line 1.8 seconds ahead of the Finn.

Fabian Riessle was fourth while his fellow German Vinzenz Geiger, who finished third on Friday, was down in ninth this time around.

The victorious Riiber said: "I am very happy to keep a good distance to the competitors as I need every second I can get going into tomorrow's 15km, just in case.

"Hopefully I can improve on my jumps tomorrow and then we will see."

The 24-year-old's victory continued his World Cup dominance and he now has a 376-point lead at the summit as he closes in on a third consecutive triumph.

