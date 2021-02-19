Austria's Johannes Rohrweck claimed the first World Cup victory of his career on home snow, finishing top of the men's ski cross ranks in Reiteralm.

The 30-year-old dominated qualification and carried his fine form into the big final, where he crossed the line ahead of Canada's overall World Cup ski cross leader Reece Howden, and France's Bastien Midol, in second and third respectively.

Rohrweck had failed to notch a podium place in seven previous World Cup outings this season before he finished eighth at the World Championships in Sweden earlier this month, and he was understandably thrilled with his maiden gold medal.

He said: "I've been on the podium a few times before, but that's what I've always dreamed of. It was a mental fight, the home race was stressful for the head, but I think I've managed to help the team prove we are a strong unit."

In the women's event, Sweden's recently crowned world champion Sandra Naeslund maintained her fine form by charging to her first World Cup win of the season.

Overall leader Fanny Smith of Switzerland extended her lead at the top of the standings with a second-place finish, while Canada's Courtney Hoffos completed the podium in third.

