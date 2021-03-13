New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott produced an incredible comeback to successfully defend her snowboard slopestyle world title in Aspen.

The 20-year-old fell on both of her two opening runs but recovered from last in the rankings to find her finest form on her last attempt, scoring 85.95 to claim the coveted gold medal.

By eclipsing the USA's double Olympic champion and home favourite Jamie Anderson to top spot at the last, Sadowski-Synnott became the first snowboarder in history to win back-to-back slopestyle world titles.

Freestyle Skiing Brilliant Burov defends aerials title 10/03/2021 AT 13:09

She said: "I fell on those two runs and I was pretty annoyed. But I knew if I landed my last run, I'd have a chance of taking the top spot.

"It was all up to me - I knew I could do those tricks. I was just trying to get it done to defend the title."

While Anderson took home silver thanks to a score of 81.10, bronze went to Australia's Tess Coady who was a further 2.97 points adrift.

Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing Smirnova claims maiden World Championship gold in Almaty 09/03/2021 AT 17:59