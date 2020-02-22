Schoenefeld flies flag as he ends US wait

The American landed a double full-full-full in the super final to seal victory over Canadian Lewis Irving and compatriot Christopher Lillis, marking a first US male triumph in the discipline for four years.

Schoenefeld – whose previous World Cup best was a fourth place recorded in Minsk last season – finished with a score of 124.89, 0.46 points ahead of Irving and 2.72 in front of Lillis.

Despite the 21-year-old's triumph in Raubichi, Russia's Maxim Burov maintained his position at the top of the overall aerials standings, sitting 19 points clear of his compatriot Pavel Krotov, with the penultimate event of the season set for next Friday in Almaty.