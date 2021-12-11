Danielle Scott soared to a third World Cup victory and was joined on the podium by team-mate Laura Peel as Australia raided the aerials podium in Ruka, Finland. Scott, a two-time Olympian, stuck a back double two somersault with near perfect form, scored by four judges at 4.8 from a possible five. It earned 102.93 points and the 31-year-old's third career World Cup gold medal. She was joined on the podium by Peel, her team-mate and fellow experienced campaigner. Peel was far from perfect on the landing of her tucked two rotation jump but banked 99.37 points, seeing her take silver by 1.09 points from China's Xu Mengtao. On the men's side, reigning world champion Maxim Burov was imperious once again and made it three World Cup wins in a row at the Finnish venue. The Russian Olympic Committee athlete landed a jump with three full rotations, scoring maximum points on the landing, to be awarded 133.03. Swiss Noe Roth took silver, similarly impressive through the air, with a total of 128.51. China took gold in the mixed team competition, edging out USA to gold by fewer than four points. Sportsbeat 2021

Ad

Freestyle Skiing Perfect start to ski cross season continues for Naeslund in Val Thorens, Tchiknavorian wins men's 2 HOURS AGO

Freestyle Skiing Horishima and Kawamura give Japan double Moguls World Cup success 3 HOURS AGO