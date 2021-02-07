Danielle Scott made a triumphant return to action while Noe Roth performed some last-run magic as both sealed aerials victories at Deer Valley, USA.

Scott, making her first World Cup appearance in over three years and returning to action for the first time since rupturing her ACL in 2019, showed no signs of rust as she delivered a technically precise performance to score 90.59.

American Winter Vinecki, currently second in the overall aerials standing, came closest to challenging but a couple of minor mistakes with her form in the air saw her finish runner-up with a score of 87.77.

Vinecki's compatriot Kaila Kuhn rounded off the podium in third with a score of 74.82.

Aerials standings leader Laura Peel narrowly avoided disaster, as she made a massive save while in the air to finish sixth. She leads the standings on 410 points ahead of the final event, Vinecki 67 behind and fellow American Megan Nick third on 248.

"It's unbelievable," Scott said.

"I havenâ€™t competed in a little while and it's been a bit of a tricky time, so to come back and win today, I'm just blown away.

"It's crazy. Today was interesting. I did a good jump in qualifying, then came back out and did some just ok jumps in training, and then really put it down in the competition. I'm super stoked."

In the men's event, Switzerland's Roth ended Maxim Burov's run of five consecutive victories this season.

Last season's crystal globe winner Roth had it all to do in the final run, after America's Justin Schoenefeld had earned a brilliant score of 123.08.

But, with a near-perfect final run Roth would go one better to earn a score of 126.70 to claim his second career World Cup victory.

Pirmin Werner claimed third with a score of 114.93, as Roth's win moved him up to second in the aerials standings on 284 points.

That is 216 behind the already confirmed champion Burov with Russian Pavel Krotov third on 232.

