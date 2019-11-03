Last year’s men’s runner-up claimed victory with a top score of 184 points.

Birk Ruud took second place for Norway, finishing just behind on 181.75, with the best single jump of the day of 93.25.

Andri Ragettli finished third with 176.75 points, the highest place Swiss competitor.

In the women’s division, Swiss athlete Mathilde Gremaud was victorious with a combined score of 178.

It was a one-two for Switzerland as Tanno Giulia claimed second place with 159.50 points.

The final podium place was taken by Canada's Dara Howell, who notched a score of 151.50.