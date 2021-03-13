Chinese teenager Gu Ailing Eileen claimed her second gold medal of the 2021 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, adding the freeski slopestyle title to her halfpipe crown.

The 17-year-old arrived in Aspen, USA, having topped the superpipe and slopestyle ranks at January's X Games at the same venue, and soared to her first world gold in the halfpipe discipline.

A day later Gu raced out of the blocks in the slopestyle final, with her first run score of 84.23 enough for victory.

Switzerland's PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Mathilde Gremaud earned silver with a score of 77.15, which she recorded in the second of three runs.

Canadian 19-year-old Megan Oldham completed the podium a further 0.97 points back, backing up the slopestyle bronze medal she picked up at the X Games last month.

