Anastasia Smirnova has become Russia's first dual moguls world champion following her landmark triumph in Almaty.

The 18-year-old beat compatriot Viktoria Lazarenko in the final to earn her first World Championship gold and follow up the moguls bronze she won on Monday.

Smirnova saved her best until last with 83.08 points in the gold medal run, just over seven clear of Lazarenko - who won her semi-final with 84.51 points but couldn't scale the same heights in the showpiece.

The pair are competing under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee and the team name Russian Ski Federation in line with World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions and Smirnova's gold was the third for the squad so far in this World Championships.

Anastasia Gorodko made the most of home advantage to earn bronze for Kazakhstan, beating Canada's Sofiane Gagnon in the third-placed play-off.

Reigning champion Perrine Laffont won moguls gold on Monday but saw her chances of a double ended by Lazarenko at the quarter-final stage.

Of the Brits in action in Almaty, Makayla Gerken Schofield beat Germany's Sophie Weese but saw her progress ended by American Hannah Soar in the last 16.

Skyler Nunn, meanwhile, was beaten by eventual champion Smirnova in the round of 32.

The World Championships continue with aerials and team aerials in Almaty in the coming days while halfpipe and slopestyle qualifying begins on Wednesday in Aspen, USA, which is to host the conclusion of this year's competition.

