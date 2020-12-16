Fanny Smith made the most of her top-seed status to start the women's ski cross World Cup season on a high with victory in Arosa.

The Olympic champion topped the pile in every race including the one that mattered most, victorious in the big final to end the Swiss double-header in style.

The home competitor had finished second in yesterday's season opener but wasn't to be denied on this occasion, with Canada's Marielle Thompson taking second spot.

Third went to Smith's compatriot Talina Gantenbein while Alizee Baron rounded off the big final and settled for fourth spot.

Sweden's Alexandre Adebo, who had prevailed in the first outing, could only muster third in the small final and seventh overall.

Victory in the men's event went to Sweden's Viktor Andersson, making up for a disappointing season opener to take the win.

Andersson held off home skier Ryan Regez in the big final while Canada's Kevin Drury and David Mobaerg of Sweden finished third and fourth respectively.

Mobaerg still leads the discipline World Cup standings, however, with the event heading to France next week for a double-header in Val Thorens.

Sportsbeat 2020

