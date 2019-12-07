Smith and Mahler pick up stunning Val Thorens victories

Smith swept all before her last season but had suffered a disappointing fifth-place finish in the season opening event on Friday.

However, the Swiss ski cross star responded in style 24 hours later as she surged to victory – leading the final from wire to wire to take gold.

Behind her, Friday's three medallists finished in the same order again – this time taking second, third and fourth – as Sandra Naeslund won silver, Courtney Hoffos bronze and India Sherret narrowly missed out on a podium spot.

Swedish skier Naeslund is still the early leader in the overall standings on 180 points, with Smith second on 145 and Hoffos third – a further five points back.

In the men's event, Kris Mahler of Canada produced an impressive run in the final to win his first World Cup race, putting an end to an injury-struck couple of seasons.

He crossed the line just ahead of last year's Crystal Globe winner Bastien Midol, who claimed silver, and another Frenchman, Jean Frederic Chapuis in third.

Swiss skier Joos Berry crashed out halfway through the race and had to settle for fourth, while Friday's victor Kevin Drury won the small final to come fifth.

Drury still leads the overall standings on 145 points, just five ahead of compatriot Mahler, with Chapuis third.