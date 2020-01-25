Smith and Regez make it a Swiss ski cross double in Idre

Smith and overall World Cup leader Naeslund both won their quarter-final and semi-final to set up a clash in the showpiece, along with Canadian duo Marielle Thompson and Brittany Phelan.

And it was Swiss skier Smith who came out on top for her second victory of the season, with Swedish star Naeslund having to settle for second on home snow and Phelan taking bronze.

The result means Smith narrows the gap at the top of the season standings to 59 points, with Thompson a further 72 behind.

In the men's event, Ryan Regez made it a Swiss double by claiming his second World Cup triumph of the season.

Regez took gold after crossing the line ahead of Canada's Brady Leman in second with France's François Place earning bronze and home favourite Viktor Andersson coming fourth.

Overall World Cup leader Kevin Drury surprisingly crashed out in his semi-final but still holds a dominant advantage atop the standings – sitting on 508 points, with Regez climbing to second on 379.

There will be a second World Cup event of the weekend for both men and women in Idre on Sunday.

