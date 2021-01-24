Swiss freestyle skier Fanny Smith enjoyed a historic success in Idre Fjall as she topped the podium in the women's ski cross to claim her 27th World Cup win.

Smith tied Ophelie David's record of 26 victories when she triumphed in the Swedish resort earlier this week and has now overtaken the former record holder with her latest triumph.

France's Alizee Baron clinched second place while Marielle Thompson of Canada completed the podium, with Switzerland’s Talina Gantenbein just missing out on the medals.

The victory for Smith extends her advantage at the top of the discipline standings, with her fourth win of the season putting her on 585 points ahead of Marielle Thompson on 378.

In the men's competition, Canada's Reece Howden continued his run of good form as he took first place ahead of Switzerland's Ryan Regez and his compatriot Jonas Lenherr.

Howden's World Cup triumph was his second in as many competitions and takes him to 470 points in the overall discipline standings, with Regez still in second on 341 points.

Lenherr is third in the standings with 298 points ahead of France's Francois Place, who could only finish eighth in Sunday's event behind compatriot Jean Frederic Chapuis.

