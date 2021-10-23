Teenage sensation Matej Svancer won his first Ski Freestyle World Cup for Austria in the season-opening Big Air World Cup in Chur with a stunning score of 99.00.

The 17-year-old was one of the few competitors to deliver a competitive score in the first run, leading the way with 93.50 as many of his rivals went too big and crashed out.

Austrian freestyle skier Lukas Muellauer also managed to put down his tricks in the first run, scoring 81.75, but the second run proved to be a different story.

Four men produced scores in the 90s, including Svancer who improved on his first run with a sensational score of 99.00 to ensure he finished on top of the podium.

The Youth Winter Olympic Games champion finished ahead of Canadian Teal Harle, with the 2018 Winter Olympian taking second place with his own superb score of 98.00.

Norwegian 21-year-old Birk Ruud, who won gold at the Winter Youth Olympics at Lillehammer, completed the podium after delivering a second run score of 97.25.

David Zehentner of Germany also joined the 90 club with his second run effort (95.00) but had to settle for fourth while Muellauer was unable to improve on his first run. Sportsbeat 2021

