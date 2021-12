Freestyle Skiing

Sweden's David Mobaerg takes ski cross gold in Arosa ahead of France's Terence Tchiknavorian

Sweden's David Mobaerg emerges triumphant in Arosa, taking the ski cross gold medal ahead of France's Terence Tchiknavorian. Canadian Jared Schmidt snapped up the bronze medal, with the 24-year-old securing his second career World Cup podium appearance as Austrian Johannes Rohrweck finished fourth.

