Swiss double delight in Innichen

Berry secured the second World Cup win of his career by holding off the challenge of French defending Ski Cross World Cup winner Bastien Midol to win the final.

Fellow Swiss Jonas Lenherr rounded off the podium places, with France's Francois Place missing out in fourth place.

In the women's event, Switzerland made it two from two where PyeongChang bronze medallist Smith triumphed in the final ahead of Canadian Marielle Thompson.

The win moves Smith to second in the overall women's standings as well as second in the ski cross standings.

The final podium place was claimed by Germany's Daniela Maier, with Sweden’s Sandra Näslund finishing in fourth.

Sportsbeat 2019