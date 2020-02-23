Swiss pair claim World cup wins in Sunny Valley

Fanny Smith clinched top spot in the women’s event, crossing the line just ahead of France’s Marielle Berger Sabbatel.

It was only in the latter stages of the race that Smith caught up to the Frenchwoman and had enough speed to cross the line first while Germany’s Daniela Maier completed the podium.

In the men’s event it was another Swiss victory as Marc Bischofberger took top honours ahead of Canada’s Kevin Drury and France’s Arnaud Bovolenta.

Drury led from the front, but the Swiss skier managed to get in the slipstream on the penultimate jump and moved ahead to clinch gold on the final jump.

Sportsbeat 2020