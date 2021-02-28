Swiss duo Jonas Lenherr and Fanny Smith wrote their names in the ski cross history books as they came out on top in the first-ever mixed team World Cup event in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The mixed team competition is set up in a relay format, with the male member of each team competing first in a standard four-person ski cross race.

The time margin as they cross the finish line is then applied to their compatriot female skier in starting gates at the top of the course, with the first woman to cross the line in their subsequent race claiming victory for her team.

In the big final, Switzerland 1, comprising Lenherr and Smith, took on Sweden 1, Canada 2 and Canada 3 with the winners guaranteed a place in history.

Reece Howden of Canada 3 triumphed in the men's run, giving Tiana Gairns a slight time advantage at the start of the women's race with Sweden 0.12 seconds back, Switzerland 0.14s and Canada 2 at 0.17s.

In reality, the small time advantages meant women's race resembled a regular World Cup contest and after a tight race it was Smith â€“ who had sealed the individual women's Crystal Globe 24 hours earlier â€“ who edged across the line to take gold, with Courtney Hoffos taking silver for Canada 2 and individual world champion Sandra Naeslund claiming bronze for Sweden 1.

Meanwhile, in the small final, Jared Schmidt and Marielle Thompson triumphed for Canada 1 to take fifth spot overall.

