Reigning Crystal Globe holder Giulia Tanno claimed the first FIS Freeski World Cup victory of 2021, after a resounding display to claim gold in the Big Air event in Kreischberg.

The Swiss star was back to her best under the lights in Austria, as she recorded scores of 85.40 and 88.00 to top the leaderboard with a final score of 173.40.

The 22-year-old from Lenzerheide was pushed all the way for the victory, with French skier Tess Ledeux finishing just a point behind the eventual champion after the three jumps had been completed.

Ledeux recorded the highest-scoring attempt of the competition on her first run, as she produced a jump worthy of a score of 91.80, although she couldn't follow that attempt up later in the contest, with her second scoring jump worth 80.60 points.

That left the door open for Tanno, who saved her best score of the night for her third and final attempt, as she soared into the lead to claim her second World Cup victory.

"When I launched this last jump, I tried it all for everything since I was already on the podium," the Swiss skier said.

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia rounded off the podium with a score of 160.60, with Italy's Silvia Bertagna the only other competitor to complete three jumps in the final.

In the men's event, the sensational Birk Ruud continues to dominate, as the Norwegian star gathered 1000 World Cup points after another dazzling display on the slopes.

The 20-year-old looks to be the man to beat once again this season as he looks to retain the Crystal Globe, and his score of 193.20 was enough to take the victory in Austria.

A switch double cork 1800 earned him a score of 96.00 on his first jump, before an expertly executed double cinema 1800 with mute-grab earned him 97.20 points.

Ruud said: "Getting to the top here is an honour, and I am very proud of myself and the whole team.

"It is one of the sickest competitions I have participated in. The level of all the guys was completely sick."

The Norwegian's performance was enough to seal top spot in Kreischberg, with Frenchman Antoine Adelisse finishing second on 189.60 points after jumps of 92.40 and 97.20.

In a tightly-packed field, Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden finished third on 189.20 points, with Swiss skier Kim Gubser narrowly missing out on the podium by a single point.

