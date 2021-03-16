Anastasia Tatalina made history after becoming the first Russian Ski Federation athlete to win Big Air gold at the Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

The 20-year-old was the star of the show in Aspen, with the first two of her three runs leaving the field trailing in her wake.

Each athlete competed three times with their two best efforts contributing to their final score, and Tatalina left nothing to chance with two 90+ scores straight out of the gate.

In fact the Russian was the only skier to achieve that feat, a total of 184.60 seeing her finish a staggering 19.90 points clear of those behind her.

Silver went to another Russian Ski Federation athlete, with Lana Prusakova needing to pull out all the stops to take her place on the podium.

The 20-year-old former Youth Olympic champion had a best of 75.50 from her first two runs but a 90.00 effort in the third and final performance earned her second spot.

Bronze went to Gu Ailing Eileen of China, who picked up her third medal of the Freestyle Skiing World Championships having won gold in both the halfpipe and slopestyle in Aspen.

Tatalina told FIS: "It's amazing. I've just been training so hard for this one and I finally made it in the competition. I'm so happy.

"It's a great result, thanks to the Russian [Ski] Federation and to my coaches and my family for the support."

