Sweden's Sandra Naeslund and David Mobaerg teamed up to win the freestyle mixed team event at the Ski Cross World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland.

Canada's Reece Howden and Zoe Chore claimed silver, as Sergey Ridzik and Natalie Sherina of Russia finished third.

With the men's skiers completing the course first, Howden had given the Canadian's the early advantage.

But despite a strong effort, Chore was unable to give convert this into gold, with Naeslund producing a charging run to take the win.

"It is a little bit more relaxed than the individual event, but it is also really a lot of fun and you don't want to mess anything up for the teammate," said Naeslund after the win.

Naeslund's team win just brings more success for the 25-year-old skier, who has also won three individual races so far this season and leads the women's ski cross standings.

This is the only team event of the season and was run in a knock-out style format with two-competitors-per-team, with the first nation to have both competitors across the finish line in the final the winner.

Second-placed Canada would have fancied their chances pre-run after earning three World Cup medals on Tuesday in the individual events, with Marielle Thompson taking her first gold of the season.

